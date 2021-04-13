Mamata Banerjee Holds Sit-In Protest Over Election Commission's 24-Hour Ban On Her

Mamata Banerjee arrived at Mayo road in Kolkata around 11:40 am and began her sit-in protest

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today sat in protest in Kolkata to protest against the Election Commission's "unconstitutional" decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours.

Mamata Banerjee, still confined to a wheelchair owing to the injuries she sustained last month, arrived at Mayo road in Kolkata around 11:40 am and began her sit-in protest next to a Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the venue.

No Trinamool leaders or supporters were seen nearby.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader, when approached, said, "No party leaders are allowed near the site of the protest. She is sitting there alone."

The Election Commission has barred Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

Mamata Banerjee, lashing out at the Election Commission, had said on Twitter that she would hold a protest against the poll panel's "unconstitutional and undemocratic" decision.

The Trinamool Congress boss is scheduled to address two rallies after 8 pm today - one at Barasat and the other at Bidhanangar.

Meanwhile, a defence official in Kolkata told news agency Press Trust of India that the area where Mamata Banerjee is staging a protest belongs to the army, and the Trinamool Congress was yet to receive permission for the programme.

"Just to keep everyone informed, we have received an application from the TMC for a no-objection certificate at 9:40 am today. It is still under process," the defence spokesperson said.



