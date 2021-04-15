Congress Candidate From Bengal's Murshidabad Dies Of COVID-19 At Kolkata Hospital

Rezaul Haque, Congress's nominee from Bengal's Samsherganj seat died this morning (Representational)

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for COVID-19, died early this morning, health department sources said.

Rezaul Haque, Congress's nominee from the Samsherganj assembly constituency in Bengal's Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a local private hospital on Wednesday, but later referred to a medial facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

He died at around 5 am this morning, the sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

West Bengal's Samsherganj assembly constituency goes to polls in the seventh phase on April 26.



