'Deeply Ashamed' Says Kolkata Mayor's Daughter, A Doctor

The daughter of the Kolkata's Mayor, who is a doctor, has sharply criticized the Mamata Banerjee government's handling of the junior doctors' strike. In a Facebook post, Shabba Hakim - the daughter of Firhad Hakim - wrote the doctors have a right to "peaceful protest" and "safety at work" .

"As a TMC supporter, I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader," her post read.

The face-off between the doctors and the government has created huge tension in Kolkata. After nearly four days of protest by the doctors against the assault of a junior doctor at a state-run hospital, Mamata Banerjee today gave an ultimatum to the doctors.

But the doctors, who were asked to get back to work by 2 pm, refused, saying they need better security first, and an account of the action taken against the assailants.

For those asking why other patients must suffer, Shabba Hakim had some advice.

"Please question the government as in why the police officers posted in government hospitals do little to nothing to protect doctors? Please question them that when 2 truckload of goon showed up why wasn't back up sent immediately? Please question why goons are still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors?" her post read.

The Chief Minister has claimed that the security that was in place at hospitals was removed after the shake-up conducted by the Election Commission ahead of the national elections. The government has now made arrangements to put it back in place, she said.

The opposition has demanded that Mamata Banerjee give up the portfolio of health and family welfare that she handles over the government's failure to protect doctors.

Ms Banerjee, however, blamed the opposition BJP and the CPM of being in league and conspiring to create this situation.

"The BJP, with help from the CPM, is indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics. I am shocked to see their love affair... BJP chief Amit Shah is encouraging his party cadre to create communal tension and run propaganda on Facebook," she said.