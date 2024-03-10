Bengal Declares Public Holiday On Ram Navami, BJP's 'Blue With Rage' Jibe

The BJP said Mamata Banerjee has done this to "redeem her anti-Hindu image". (file)

Ram Navami on April 18 this year has been declared a public holiday in West Bengal. The move came "too late", said BJP, claiming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to "redeem her anti-Hindu image".

Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Saraswati Puja - the major festivals in West Bengal - have been public holidays in the state with Ram Navami being the latest addition. The state witnessed incidents of violence during Ram Navami processions last few years, sparking political blame games.

The move comes before the announcement of the national elections, which is expected to be a direct contest between the BJP and Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Sharing a Bengal government notification designating Ram Navami as a public holiday, the BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that chants of "Jai Shree Ram" used to enrage Ms Banerjee.

"Mamata Banerjee, who would turn blue with rage, every time she heard 'Jai Shree Ram', has designated Ram Navami (17th Apr) as public holiday, in West Bengal. She has done this to redeem her anti-Hindu image. Too late though," quipped Mr Malviya.

He added: "More importantly, she needs to ensure no stones are pelted on Ram Navami processions. Will she?"

The Trinamool is yet to respond to the BJP leader's remark.

For the clashes during Ram Navami last year, Ms Banerjee had accused "outsiders" of trying to disrupt harmony in the state. Justifying police action during the rally, she had questioned why people brought bulldozers to the religious procession, carried arms and danced with a gun.

The BJP is already in attack mode over the Sandeshkhali row, in which a strongman and former Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested last week. Shahjahan faces multiple charges of sexual assault and land-grabbing in the island village in North 24 Paraganas district.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will address a meeting in Sandeshkhali today while the Trinamool prepares for a massive rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata. Sources say Ms Banerjee could also declare the Trinamool candidates at the rally.