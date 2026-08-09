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Bengal Chief Minister Orders Fresh Probe Into RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

Suvendu Adhikari said the government took the decision on the request of the deceased doctor's mother, who is now a BJP MLA.

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Bengal Chief Minister Orders Fresh Probe Into RG Kar Rape-Murder Case
Adhikari claimed that the police had failed to perform their duty in relation to this case.
  • West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a fresh probe into the 2024 case
  • The investigation follows a request from the victim's mother, now a BJP MLA
  • Probe will be conducted under the Special Commission Act, 1952, says Adhikari
What actions will be taken against those responsible for the lapses?
Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced a fresh probe into the 2024 rape and murder of the doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital that shook the country.

Adhikari said the government took the decision on the request of the deceased doctor's mother, who is now a BJP MLA.

"Ratna Debnath had written to me, requesting a fresh investigation. After extensive discussions with the chief secretary and a team of experts, I am announcing a fresh investigation under the Special Commission Act, 1952," he said.

Adhikari claimed that the police had failed to perform their duty in relation to this case.

He also ordered a separate investigation into the alleged lapses in the cremation of the victim, and directed immediate action against those responsible.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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