BJP's Dilip Ghosh Comes Up With 'Encounter' Threat For Trinamool Leaders The police in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri has fled a hate speech case against Bengal's BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Share EMAIL PRINT Jalpaiguri police filed a case against Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for an alleged hate speech (File) KOLKATA: Dilip Ghosh, the BJP's Bengal chief, has waded into another controversy. This time, Mr Ghosh, who has been prepping for party boss Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal next week, declared that those leaders ruling the roost today would soon either be in jail or killed in encounters.



"Every bullet will be made to count," Mr Ghosh said in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri 600 km from state capital Kolkata on Tuesday, according to a video of his speech. The BJP leader was leading a protest against the district administration who the party alleges was acting on directions of ruling Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.



Turning to the Trinamool Congress leaders, he said leaders who indulged in hooliganism to do as they please in Bengal "will soon either be in jail or straight away there will be an encounter"



"Remember Gabbar Singh's dialogue... How many bullets are in this gun," he said, a reference to the arch-villain of Bollywood blockbuster "Sholay" before he kills his three associates who let him down.



"The bullets will be counted and given.... And corpses will be counted too," Mr Ghosh went on.



Mr Ghosh left no room for imagination who were on his list. He even named the Trinamool's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, referring to him by his nickname that Mamata Banerjee frequently uses: Keshto.



A fortnight ago, Trinamool lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee was severely panned for threatening to make Purulia district opposition free. A day after he said it, a youth was found hanging in Purulia with anti BJP messages scrawled on his shirt.



Mr Ghosh's speech was a message to his political rivals that BJP workers, who are allegedly targeted by Trinamool Congress, would retaliate to violence with violence.



"There is a limit to our tolerance," he said, pledging retributive action against alleged strong-arm tactics of Trinamool leaders.



The local police has filed a case against Mr Ghosh and three others for the speech and the Trinamool Congress has condemned what it calls is a hate speech.



This isn't the first time that Mr Ghosh has landed himself in a row for shooting off his mouth. In the past, he has also



He had once also said the BJP could drag Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by her hair and throw her out for opposing the 2016 notes ban



