'Safe Because I Was In Bullet-Proof Car': BJP Chief Alleges Attack In Bengal

There were "serious lapses" in security during BJP president JP Nadda's visit to Kolkata, the party has alleged in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, who has asked for a report.

A dramatic video posted online shows a car, said to be part of the BJP chief's convoy, being attacked with bricks and the windscreen shattering. The BJP's Bengal chief, Dilip Ghosh, alleged that a "mob" armed with sticks gathered outside the party office when Mr Nadda was visiting.

Mr Nadda is on a two-day visit to Kolkata as the party campaigns for the Bengal election due in six months.

"There has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. There was no presence of police at his events yesterday. I have written to Home Minister Amit Shah and administration here," Dilip Ghosh told reporters.

Mr Ghosh said black flags were raised and some even climbed on the cars parked outside the BJP office when Mr Nadda was visiting.

"At our party office at Hastings, Kolkata, there was a mob of 200 plus with sticks, bamboos etc demonstrating raising black flags. Some of them climbed on the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans. Police did not intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji''s vehicle," Mr Ghosh said in his letter to Amit Shah.