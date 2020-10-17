Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dilip Ghosh was reported to be having mild fever and was admitted to the high dependency unit (HDU) of the hospital.

Dilip Ghosh is having 102-degree fever and undergoing treatment, a senior doctor said. (File)

Kolkata:

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has tested positive for coronavirus following which he was admitted to a private hospital on Friday night.

Mr Ghosh was reported to be having mild fever and was admitted to the high dependency unit (HDU) of the hospital.

"He is having 102-degree fever and undergoing treatment. He is being treated for the disease. His oxygen saturation level is fine. There is nothing to worry about," a senior doctor at the hospital said.

The Medinipur MP had been keeping unwell for the last couple of days following which he took the COVID-19 test.

West Bengal on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 3,771 new COVID-19 cases. With the latest spike, the state's tally now stands at 3,13,188, including 32,500 active cases, according to a bulletin
issued by the Health Department.

Over 5,900 people have died due to virus in the state so far, it said.

