BJP In Every House: Suvendu Adhikari Raises Slogans In Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee switched to BJP in December (File)

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday gave a clarion call to oust the Trinamool Congress from power in Bengal as he led a ''padayatra'' in Jhargram district.

Mr Adhikari, sporting a saffron ''tilak'' on his forehead, chanted ''Hare Krishna Hare Hare, BJP Ghore Ghore'' (BJP in every household), as a battery of BJP workers cheered for him.

Some of his supporters also raised the slogan ''TMC sarkar aar nei darkar'' (we dont need the TMC government any longer), while holding high lotus symbol cutouts and saffron-coloured balloons.

Mr Adhikari, who crossed over to the BJP from the TMC in December last year, has been pitted opposite his ex-party boss and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a do-or-die contest in Nandigram.

The former state cabinet minister, while talking to reporters, said he will campaign for BJP candidates of Paschim Medinipur and Jangalmahal every other day.

Incidentally, Mr Adhikari's former mentor Mamata Banerjee held a public meeting in Nandigram during the day, as he canvassed for BJP candidates in Jhargram.