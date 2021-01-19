'BJP Shamelessly Misled You': Mamata Banerjee's Warning To Voters

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was addressing an election rally in Purulia district

Ahead of Assembly elections due in a few months, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been focusing on areas where the BJP has made significant gains.

After a massive rally at East Midnapore's Nandigram, today she was in Purulia, where the BJP gained ground during last year's Lok Sabha election and where she told the gathering they had been misled.

"BJP leaders shamelessly misled you during the Lok Sabha elections for their own gain and have run away to Delhi," Ms Banerjee said.

"Have you seen them after elections? Do they visit you? Do they work for you? Have they done any development? Have they built roads? Have they brought water connections? Have they given you jobs and rations? Have they even looked at you? Have they come to your aid during the Covid pandemic? Before elections they will be very sweet and after elections they won't care. This is what the BJP is all about. They only lie," she warned voters.

Ms Banerjee also referred to the BJP's failures in neighbouring states.

"They were in power in Jharkhand but they have lost. In Bihar, it is not BJP... it is a Nitish Kumar government. They are not in power in Odisha also. In Bengal they don't have a presence but they are using news channels. The use fear tactics. I won't blame the channels but some are definitely (to) blame. I am not talking about reporters, I am talking about promoters," she said.

The Chief Minister also said the BJP was using the media to create a perception that they were gaining massive traction in the state.

"One survey said... maximum they will win 50 seats. Yesterday one channel said they will win 94 seats. There was a report that said TMC will get 211 seats. BJP will 51 seats and other will get the rest. But on Amit Shah's instructions they changed the figures," she alleged.

"I have heard Amit Shah scared them. And some other BJP leaders. They were told not to say this. They were told to say the Trinamool will get 158, BJP will get 92, and the CPM and the Congress will get 70. Are they mad? What are these channels? Do they have the guts to talk about Pulwama? Do they have the guts to talk about riots? Whenever news channels tell you Trinamool will get less seats, remember we will get four times the number of seats," she declared.

She also accused the BJP of spreading fake news.

"BJP creates and releases fake videos. Don't believe any of them. They are fraudsters. They have created WhatsApp groups with fake names. Don't believe them. If BJP comes to power they will finish Purulia. Maoists will come back here. And the BJP is worse than that. The BJP is worse than Maoists. They are poisonous snakes. One bite and you are finished," the Chief Minister warned.

"They remember Bengal only during elections. They cannot even pronounce Bengal. They are beggars for votes," she said.

At one point Ms Banerjee got agitated after a group tried to disrupt her meeting, and said she too could send people to BJP rallies to disrupt them.

She also took on the Congress and its ally for this election, the CPM.

"They are three brothers. CPM, Congress and BJP. And there is an understanding between them. The entire CPM has gone to the BJP. All their votes have been transferred. Congress has also done the same. And some people are leaving. Who are they? Don't worry. It is good riddance of bad rubbish," she said.

Ms Banerjee also said the BJP was throwing money at voters in these elections.

She told the gathering, "If they give you money, take it and eat good food but don't give them your vote. Its not their money, its public money."