'Implement CAA If You Care For Bengalis,' Himanta Sarma Dares Mamata Banerjee

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her statement on alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in the BJP-ruled states. Addressing the media late last night, Mr Sarma asked the Trinamool Congress leader to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal if she 'cares for Bengalis.' The dare was laced with a belief and allegation that Ms Banerjee is only concerned about 'Muslim Bengalis.'

"Mamata Banerjee should realise that in Assam, Bengali Hindus are not only protected, but they have also been assimilated into the greater Assam landscape ... They are practising their language, religion, and are part of a greater Assamese society," said Mr Sarma while responding to a question by a reporter.

Mr Sarma boasted that there is no division between Assamese and Bengalis in Assam; however, he questioned the TMC leader's stance on Bengalis. "If you are at all interested in Bengali people, then why don't you implement CAA in West Bengal?" he asked Chief Minister Banerjee.

"The question is whether Mamata Banerjee likes Bengalis or only Muslim Bengalis. In my answer, Mamata Banerjee likes only Muslim Bengalis and if she comes to Assam, for the Muslim Bengali, Assamese people and Hindu Bengalis will not spare her."

असम में बंगाली हिंदू सुरक्षित हैं, लेकिन TMC को सिर्फ बंगाली मुसलमानों की चिंता है। अगर उन्हें बंगाली हिंदुओं से इतना प्रेम है, तो फिर उन्होंने CAA का विरोध क्यों किया? pic.twitter.com/bZLNRPg60C — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 17, 2025

Sharing the clipping on the social media site X (formerly Twitter), Mr Sarma reiterated his question and belief. He wrote, "Bengali Hindus are safe in Assam, but TMC is only concerned about Bengali Muslims. If they love Bengali Hindus so much, then why did they oppose the CAA?"

This comes after Ms Banerjee took to the streets of Kolkata on Thursday to protest the alleged harassment of Bengali speakers in BJP-ruled states. Accusing the BJP-led central and state governments of targeting Bengali migrants, she said Bengal fought for India's freedom, and BJP should be ashamed.

"What does BJP think? They will hurt Bengalis? They are calling them Rohingya. Rohingya are in Myanmar, not here. 22 lakh poor migrant workers are being targeted. I appeal to them to return home. They will be safe here. The BJP is sending Bengali speakers to detention camps. Is West Bengal not in India?" Ms Banerjee said. She asked if the BJP had forgotten the Bengalis' sacrifice and freedom fighters.