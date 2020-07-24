Bengal Actor-MP Offers Help To Elderly Man, On Crutches, Selling Masks

Amal Bhowmik said he had to hit the streets since his family was going through a difficult time

Actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dev has come to the aid of an elderly man, who walks several kilometres every day with the help of his crutches to sell masks and earn a living amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Amal Bhowmik (80) had been trudging from one door to another in Kolkata's Belgharia area since June, after his son's flower business took a hit due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Dev came across a Twitter post on his plight and decided to reach out to him.

The Tollywood star's production team has got in touch with his family and promised financial help.

"Dev-da's personal assistant called me on my cell phone and promised assistance. One of his team members will be meeting us shortly to finalize how it can be done," Mr Bhowmik's son said on Thursday.

Somnath Sarkar, a CPI(M) activist, had posted a photograph of Amal Bhowmik on Twitter on July 14.

"This is Amal Bhowmik, a resident of Prafullanagar colony in Belgharia. He is fighting the odds in extremely adverse situations. I came across him while returning from night duty and got to know that despite promises, local leaders of the ruling party and the councillor did nothing to help him," Mr Sarkar had posted on the microblogging site.

"He does not get old-age pension. Please see to it if he can be helped," he said in the tweet.

Sharing his tweet, Dev said, "Hi Somnath....will be happy to help him...Thanku for the information."

Amal Bhowmik, when approached, said he had to hit the streets as the family was having a difficult time to make ends meet.

"My son is still struggling to keep his business afloat. The markets get closed from time to time. Also, he got no orders for marriages and other occasions over the past two to three months due to the COVID-19 situation. Nobody was buying flowers for funerals, too," Amal Bhowmik told PTI.

The Ghatal MP, who had earlier facilitated the return of 286 migrant workers from Nepal, said it was his job to help people in distress and that does not merit any accolade.

"I don't think I have done anything great. My job is to be on the side of people in distress. And he could have been my father," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)