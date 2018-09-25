Believe In The Need For Another Surgical Strike: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said he fully backs another surgical strike across the LoC

In view of the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said yesterday that he believed there was a need for another surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control.

In response to a question on whether there is a need for one more surgical strike, General Bipin Rawat responded saying yes.

"I believe there is a need for one more action (surgical strike). But I would not want to disclose how we want to do it," he said in an interview to India Today.

The Indian Army conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control on September 29 two years ago.

On Sunday, General Rawat had backed the government's decision to call off dialogue with Pakistan, asserting that talks and terror cannot go together.

The government on Friday had called off a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan in New York, citing the brutal killings of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad releasing postage stamps "glorifying" terrorist Burhan Wani.

Last week, a Border Security Force solider was shot dead and his body was found mutilated.

General Bipin Rawat had also said infiltration from across the Line of Control persists despite the call for a ceasefire, and stressed that this cannot be allowed to continue and appropriate action has to be taken to deter terrorists from disrupting the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

