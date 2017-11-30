Before MP's Panel, Sanjay Bhansali Blames Rumours For 'Padmavati' Row

"Padmavati" director Sanjay Leela Bhansali told a parliamentary panel today that he had not distorted history in the film and he had promised to screen the movie before some royals of Rajasthan because he wished to avoid a row, sources said.As protests peaked over the movie and several states pushed for a ban on it, the director had appeared before the panel to explain his point of view. The panel has asked him to submit a written response within a fortnight, sources said.The panel had a number of questions about the Rs 190 crore movie. Sources said Mr Bhansali was asked whether Jauhar, ritual self-immolation, could be shown on film, why he gave so little time to the Central Board of Film Certification for clearing the movie and why it was screened before journalists before a clearance from the regulatory body. He was also asked whether he had agreed to the demands of the Karni Sena, the Rajput group spearheading the protests, to screen the move before them ahead of its release."I have not distorted history. I have based the movie on a poem... the misunderstanding was due to rumours," Mr Bhansali told the panel, sources said. Rajput groups have claimed that the movie had besmirched the 13th Century queen Padmini, by indicating a romance between her and Alauddin Khilji, the Delhi Sultan obsessed with her beauty. Mr Bhansali, who had repeatedly rejected such allegations, even held a screening before some journalists to prove his claims.The release of "Padmavati," which was scheduled for this week, has been delayed amid the controversy, with some groups protesting and even threatening actor Deepika Padukone, who plays queen Padmavati in the film, with physical harm.