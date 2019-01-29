Beating Retreat 2019: Things to Know About The Ceremony

Beating the Retreat ceremony, organised at the Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year, marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.
The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.
All You Need to Know about Beating Retreat Ceremony in Delhi
- Beating Retreat Ceremony is held on January 29 every year.
- It marks the end of four-day Republic Day celebrations.
- It takes place at Vijay Chowk every year.
- ''Beating Retreat'' marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat.
- President, Supreme Commander of three defence forces, is the chief guest of this ceremony.
- Defence forces who come to the capital as a part of Republic Day celebrations are sent back to their barracks by the President, which is what Beating Retreat Ceremony is all about.
- It is performed by the bands of the three wings of the military, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, and pipe bands from the Army, plus from 2016 a massed formation of bands of the Central Armed Police Forces and the Delhi Police.
- After the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks around the Vijay Chowk and greets the crowd.