Bear Grylls Teases Rajinikanth's 'Blockbuster TV Debut'. Watch

Adventure-seeker Bear Grylls and superstar Rajinikanth in a promo of Into The Wild

TV host Bear Grylls will dive into the wilderness with superstar Rajinikanth in the programme "Into The Wild", months after the adventure-seeker gave a crash course to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on surviving in extreme environment in a special broadcast of Man vs Wild.

In the poster, the two men - Rajinikanth in a baseball cap and Bear Grylls in a military green jacket - are seen standing in front of a rugged jeep. A ball of fire and broken pieces of glass fly across the screen, adding the effect of fast-paced action.

"Preparing for @Rajinikanth's blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery" Bear Grylls tweeted.

Preparing for @Rajinikanth's blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscoverypic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

"@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way... #ThalaivaOnDiscovery @DiscoveryIN" he said.

@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way... #ThalaivaOnDiscovery@DiscoveryIN — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

Bear Grylls is the host of Running Wild, You Vs Wild, The Island, Bear's Mission, Hostile Planet and World's Toughest Race.

Last year, the special episode on Discovery featuring PM Modi, shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, was a frank and freewheeling journey that threw light on wildlife conservation.