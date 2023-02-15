BBC's Latest Mail To Staff As Income Tax Officials Scan Its India Offices

The survey is reportedly linked to suspected tax evasion

As the income tax survey at BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai entered the second day, the broadcaster issued a fresh mail to its employees, asking them to cooperate with the tax officials.

The employees, it is learnt, have been asked to support the officials conducting the survey and answer their questions comprehensively.

They have also been told that they can refrain from answering questions on personal income, but asked to answer other salary-related queries, it is learnt.

The fresh mail said that only those working in the broadcast department need to come to office, while others may continue to work from home.

The tax survey at the BBC offices comes weeks after a huge row over the UK national broadcaster's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The survey is reportedly linked to suspected tax evasion by claiming services and costs that were not incurred, said sources.

According to sources, the Income Tax authorities are checking account details dating as far back as 2012.

The BBC has earlier asked its staff to avoid commenting on social media on the developments.

Tax officials have insisted that this was a survey, not a search, and that the phones would be returned.

"We needed some clarifications and for that our team is visiting BBC office and we are carrying out a survey. Our officers have gone to check account books, these are not searches," Income Tax sources asserted yesterday, adding that they asked the BBC's finance department for details of balance sheets and accounts.

The opposition has slammed the government, alleging that it is targeting the BBC for airing the documentary critical of PM Modi over the 2002 riots. The Editors Guild of India said the raids were part of a wider "trend of using government agencies to intimidate or harass press organisations that are critical of government policies".

The ruling BJP has criticised the BBC for "venomous, shallow and agenda-driven reporting" and said the Income Tax department should be allowed to do its job.