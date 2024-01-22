10 Facts About Assam Temple Where Rahul Gandhi Was Denied Entry

Batadrava Satra is surrounded by a brick wall and has two entrances.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in the Northeast for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, was asked not to visit Batadrava Satra Temple, the birthplace of 15th-century social reformer Srimanta Sankardev during the daytime. The managing committee of Batadrava Than has requested Mr Gandhi to visit the place after 3 pm today, avoiding the Ram temple consecration ceremony.
The president of the Batadrava Than Management Committee mentioned that due to around 10,000 people gathering at the shrine and planned events, they may face some difficulties in welcoming Rahul Gandhi to the shrine during that time.
Some facts about Sri Sri SankarDev's Batadrava Than Sakha Satra:
Sri Sri SankarDev's Batadrava Than Sakha Satra, also known as Bordowa Than, is a holy prayer house situated in Nagaon, Assam. The site is located in Batadrava, approximately 16 km from Nagaon city, covering an area of 4 acres.
- Srimanta Sankardev established this Than Satra at the age of 19 in the year 1494 A.D, making it the first ‘Namghar' or Than constructed.– The rituals conducted at Bordowa Than follow the norms of Purush sanghati, emphasising the teachings of Ekasarana Dharma.
- The Than Satra is surrounded by a brick wall and has two entrances.
- The Kirtan Ghar, a spacious prayer house, was originally constructed by Sankardev with impermanent materials.
- Attached to the Kirtan Ghar is the Manikut, where sacred texts, scriptures, and manuscripts are kept.
- Various structures within the campus include Natghar (Drama hall), Alohighar (Guest room), Sabhaghar (Assembly hall), Rabhaghar (Music room), Hatipukhuri, Aakashi Ganga, Doul mandir (festive temple), and more. There is also a mini museum displaying historical articles and artefacts.
- Bordowa Than has a history of disputes over ownership, leading to its division into two Satras - Narowa and Salaguri. In 1958, it was reunified under the banner of 'Bordowa Than,' with both former Satras combined, and a single Namghar was established.
- The management of the Than involves various functionaries appointed by the Sattradhikar (head of the Satra) for the smooth functioning of rituals and prayers.
- A very big festival "Doul Mohotsava" (Holi) is a yearly attraction for the devotees in Bordowa.
- Sankardeva advocated 'Ek Deva, Ek Seba, Ek Biney Nahi Kewa'.