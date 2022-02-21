'Baseless, Unwarranted': India After UN Tweet On Journalist Rana Ayyub

India today said the allegations of judicial harassment of journalist Rana Ayyub are "baseless & unwarranted" after the United Nation Twitter handle called for investigation into the attacks on her.

"Allegations of so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted. India upholds the rule of law, but is equally clear that no one is above the law. We expect SRs to be objective & accurately informed. Advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes @UNGeneva's reputation," read a tweet from the handle of India at UN, Geneva.

"Relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online against journalist @RanaAyyub must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the Indian authorities and the judicial harassment against her brought to an end at once, stress @UN_SPExperts," the UN had tweeted earlier.