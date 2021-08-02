Karnataka Chief Minister To Meet JP Nadda Over Cabinet Expansion

Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the cabinet expansion will take place "pretty shortly".(FILE)

Newly appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will meet Bharatiya Janata Party National chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday to discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion.

Addressing the reporters briefly in Delhi on Monday, Mr Bommai said, "We are going to meet under the leadership of BJP National President JP Nadda ji today to discuss comprehensively about cabinet formation in the state."

Similarly, Mr Bommai on Saturday said the cabinet expansion will take place "pretty shortly".

"Pretty shortly," said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on being asked when the Cabinet expansion will take place.

Earlier on Friday he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought approval for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Hubballi-Dharwad.

Mr Bommai also sought approval for an AIIMS-like institute in Raichur, identified as an aspirational district by the NITI Aayog. He also appealed for upgrading the Employees'' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and Hospital in Kalaburagi to the Regional AIIMS-like institute.

Last week, Mr Bommai also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Coals, Prahlad Joshi, Central Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Empowerment Anurag Thakur and held discussions during his visit.

Mr Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa.

