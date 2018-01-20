Basant Panchami 2018: Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Facebook Greetings You Can Share

On Basant Panchami, devotees pray to Goddess of Knowledge Saraswati and celebrate the day as Saraswati Puja.

New Delhi:  Basant Panchami, or Vasant Panchami, marks the end of harsh winters and beginning of the spring season. It is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the Indian month Magh (January-February), the first day of spring. On Basant Panchami, devotees pray to Goddess of Knowledge Saraswati and celebrate the day as Saraswati Puja. Men, women and children dress up in the vibrant yellow colour as mustard fields in northern parts of India blooms during this season giving a yellow coat to the nature. Yellow flowers are offered to Goddess Saraswati and the festive yellow dishes like sweet saffron rice, kesari sheera, boondi ke ladoo, rajbhog and khichdi are prepared in homes. People also fly kites, distribute sweets, offer prayers in temples and music events are also held to celebrate this day. At several places in India, the study session begins on the Saraswati Puja day.
 

Here are some Basant Panchami Wishes And Messages You Can Share With Family And Friends


As harsh winter ends and mustard flowers bloom,
May your life sees no tough time or any gloom.
Happy Basant Panchami!
 
With nature's resplendence all around, there's song on every lip and romance is in the air.
May the beautiful melodies touch your life this Basant Panchami!
 
May the vibrance of colour yellow fill your life with love and light this Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami ka ye pyara tyohar,
Jeevan mein laaye khushiyan apaar,
Saraswati viraaje aapke dwar,
Shubh kaamna hamari karein sweekar,
HAPPY BASANT PANCHMI!
 

Peele peele sarson ke phool,
Peeli udey patang,
Aapke jeevan mein rahe sadaa basant ke rang...
Happy Basant Panchami!
 

With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear - Happy Basant Panchami!

All around are beautiful sights,
Flowers, birds, sweets and kites,
Basant Panchami truly delights!
Happy Basant Panchami!

Peeli peeli sarson phooli
Peeli udey patang
Peeli peeli udi chunariya
Peeli pagdi ke sang
Galey laga ke dushman ko bhi
Yaar bana lo kahey malang...
Aaya jhoom ke basant!
 

Saraswati Namastubhyam
Varade Kaama Roopini
Vidhyarambam Karishyami
Siddhir Bavatu Me Sadha
Happy Basant Panchami!

