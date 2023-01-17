Bars To Shut By Midnight In Rajasthan, Says Ashok Gehlot

Bars and clubs in Rajasthan will have to shut by midnight, announced Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, adding that his government will also urge the centre to bring a law on social security.

The Chief Minister contended that bars and clubs run till late night and are mushrooming in every lane and bylane.

"These bars and clubs run till late, sometimes upto 3 or 4 am. They have mushroomed in very lane and bylane. We will see later how to regulate them. For now, we have decided that these bars should shut latest by 11:30 pm or 12 midnight, so that people can go home and be with their families," said Mr Gehlot.

"The Rajasthan cabinet will pass a resolution requesting the Centre to have a law on social security for all," he added.

The Chief Minister underlined that his government was working on a priority to uplift every section of society through transparent, accountable and sensitive good governance.

Rajasthan will face elections in the next few months.