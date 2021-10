Police said that accused held the girl hostage for over 24 hours. (Representational)

Two people were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Badaut, police said.

"Taj Mohammad and Mursaleen were arrested by the police for allegedly raping a minor girl after abducting her from her home on Tuesday," police official Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The accused held the girl hostage for over 24 hours and threatened her, he said.

The girl registered a complaint in this connection on Wednesday after which the accused were arrested.