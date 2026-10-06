Barapullah Was Built To Beat Delhi Traffic. Why Is The New Flyover Causing Jams?

Flyovers and elevated corridors have long served as defining symbols of rapid growth in megacities across the world, including Delhi. These structures are built primarily as a quick response to crippling traffic congestion and provide signal-free paths through high-density urban areas. However, modern urban planning shows that while flyovers provide temporary relief, they often face significant operational limits. Like the Barapullah Phase-3 flyover that is being slammed for creating a new traffic bottleneck instead of solving the existing problem of congestion.

What Problem Was Barapullah Phase 3 Supposed To Solve?

The extension of the existing Barapullah network was meant to solve east-to-south Delhi and Noida-to-AIIMS connectivity bottlenecks. After its inauguration on September 29, the travel time from Mayur Vihar to South Delhi was expected to come down from 35-40 minutes to roughly 15 minutes.

The signal-free link connects Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan across the Yamuna and integrate with the existing network towards AIIMS. It would meant to relieve congestion on heavy-traffic arteries like the DND Flyway, Ring Road and NH-24.

But the ride turned sour for the commuters on the next day of its operation because of massive traffic jams.

What's Wrong With Barapullah Phase-3?

The new corridor brings multiple streams of traffic into the older three-lane section. The Delhi Traffic Police replied to several frustrated users on X saying that around 8-9 lanes were converging into three.

At Sarai Kale Khan, sharp and rectangular lane-merging leads to multi-hour crawls for motorists. The area already sees multiple traffic streams from DND and loops squeezing into a narrower structure. The high volume of peak-hour traffic quickly overwhelms the junction.

Apart from that, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is working to merge the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Outer Ring Road at Sarai Kale Khan adds to the chaos.

So, an important question arises: Can adding road capacity actually create a new bottleneck?

In short, yes. And there are many reasons for this paradox. The first is the funnel effect: Widening a road or adding lanes causes traffic to move faster into a downstream section, which often has lower capacity, concentrating the congestion there.

Further, multiple studies have shown that adding more roads leads to the phenomenon of "induced demand". New roads encourage more people to drive, change routes, or take longer trips, quickly filling the new space and recreating gridlock.

Then there is the Braess' Paradox. World Economic Forum explains this with the weakest link point: "If road capacity expansion does not involve widening of bottleneck links, congestion may simply move to another part of the network without solving the congestion problem."

The Google Maps Angle

When commuters started venting their anger on social media, the Delhi Traffic Police responded by blaming Google Maps. It said that the problem is partly that Google Maps is not reflecting the actual traffic situation on Barapullah Phase 3 towards Barapullah and Ring Road.

"This has resulted in heavy traffic volume and a bottleneck at Barapullah Junction, causing congestion to extend for a considerable distance," the traffic police further said in the tweet.

What Happens Next?

After complaints from commuters, the Public Works Department (PWD) has said it will explore solutions to ease traffic.

"A meeting was held with PWD officials, Delhi Traffic Police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to figure out if there is scope to restructure any part of the flyover to ease the congestion. But no final decision has been taken yet," news agency PTI quoted a senior government official as saying.

For now, the traffic police is asking commuters to avoid the affected stretch and take alternate routes toward NH-24 and DND.