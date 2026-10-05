Barapullah Phase 3 Traffic Jam: Delhi Traffic Police Blames Google Maps

Delhi's newly opened Barapullah Phase 3 corridor was supposed to make the commute between East and South Delhi faster. Instead, the stretch has been witnessing heavy traffic during peak hours, and the Delhi Traffic Police has now identified an unusual reason behind the continuing congestion. According to the traffic police, the problem is partly that Google Maps is not reflecting the actual traffic situation on Barapullah Phase 3 towards Barapullah and Ring Road.

With the navigation app continuing to show the route as relatively clear, commuters are being directed towards the already congested stretch, the Delhi Traffic police said in a post on X. This has increased traffic volume and contributed to a bottleneck at Barapullah Junction.

"This has resulted in heavy traffic volume and a bottleneck at Barapulla Junction, causing congestion to extend for a considerable distance," the traffic police further said in the tweet.

What's The Reason For Traffic Jam On Barapullah Phase 3?

The newly opened corridor feeds traffic into the existing Barapullah network, where vehicles eventually converge at key merging points. The traffic police has said the bottleneck at Barapulla Junction is worsening as a large number of commuters continue to choose the route.

The issue has been particularly noticeable around Mayur Vihar Phase-I and the Barapullah Phase 3 elevated road. Commuters have reported bumper-to-bumper traffic and significant delays during peak hours.

"Barapullah Phase III is completely blocked. The traffic has been on a standstill for an hour now. Why isn't there a traffic policeman manning this particular stretch. Even ambulances are stuck," one user posted on X.

"Stuck on new barapullah stretch for more than an hour now. Still don't see any respite. Vehicles moving at tortoise speed. Seems travelling was better before this inauguration," another user said.

The congestion is particularly striking because the Rs 1,635-crore Phase 3 corridor was built to improve connectivity between East Delhi and South Delhi. The project provides a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Sarai Kale Khan and is expected to reduce travel time towards AIIMS and South Delhi.

What Is The Delhi Traffic Police Doing?

Traffic personnel have been deployed at the affected points to regulate vehicle movement, as per Delhi Traffic Police's tweet.

As an immediate measure, traffic from Barapulla Phase 3 towards the congested junction is being diverted towards National Highway (NH) 24 and the DND to reduce pressure on the bottleneck.

Why The New Flyover Is Seeing Traffic Jams

Barapullah Phase 3 was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 29 after years of delays. The project was originally approved in 2014 and work began in 2015, with completion initially targeted for 2017. The corridor opened to commuters on September 30, and traffic problems emerged almost immediately as commuters started posting about long queues and delays.

This happens because traffic originating from approximately eight to nine lanes is merged into three lanes at a single bottleneck point on the older stretch of the flyover.

Replying to one of the users, the Delhi Traffic Police made this point: "Width Analysis: - Width of Old Barapullah Flyover (Phase-I & II) = (3 lanes). Width of New Barapullah Flyover Phase-III (Mayur Vihar side) = (3 lanes approx). Width of Sarai Kale Khan side loop = (3 lanes). Width of DND side loop = (3 lanes)."