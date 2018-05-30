2-Day Bank Strike From Today. Salary Withdrawal, ATM Services May Get Hit

ATM security guards are also likely to participate in the bank strike.

Banking operations could be hit as employees of public sector banks are set to go on a two-day nationwide strike starting from today. The 48-hour-long bank strike starts at 6 am on May 30.Since the bank protest dates coincides with month end, salary withdrawals are likely to get affected. ATM transactions may also take a hit. Online banking operations, however, will not get affected.The bank strike comes after a two per cent salary hike failed to convince the bank unions. Several rounds of talks between banks and the unions of their employees also failed to make any headway. The United Forum of Banking Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has called for a nationwide bank strike against wage hike proposed by the Indian Banks' Association.Vice-President of National Organisation of Bank Workers, Ashwani Rana, told ANI, "On May 30-31, around 10 lakh bank employees all over India will be on strike over the issue of wage revision."

ATM security guards are also likely to participate in the bank strike.

The United Forum of Banking Unions has demanded early wage review settlement, sufficient increase in salary, improvement in other service conditions and wage revision settlement for all officers up to scale VII.

Bank union leader Ashok Gupta told NDTV that bank unions are not ready to accept a wage hike below 14-15 per cent. The Indian Banks' Association has refused to discuss their demands, he said.

The wage revision for all banks is due since November 1, 2017.

On 5 May, the Indian Banks' Association refused to revise wages for all officers, citing poor financial conditions at banks. Large public sector banks had reported huge losses in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2018 owing to mounting bad loans.

