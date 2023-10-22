Israel Says It Killed Hamas 'Terror Operatives' In Jenin Mosque Air Strike

The strike hit the Al-Ansar mosque in West Bank's Jenin (Representational)

Israel said Sunday it killed "terror operatives" from Hamas and Islamic Jihad who were planning attacks, in an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank's Jenin.

The strike hit the Al-Ansar mosque, which the Israeli military said "was used by the terrorists as a command centre to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution."

The Israeli military said those targeted had already carried out "several terror attacks over the last months and were organising an additional imminent terror attack."

It said they were "neutralised", without giving details on the number killed in the strike or their identities.

Dozens of people have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since October 7, when Hamas militants stormed into Israel and killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians, who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has launched heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation, killing over 4,300 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.



