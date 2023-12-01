Banks To Remain Close For 18 Days This December. Check State-Wise List

Bank Holidays December 2023: Branches will remain closed for 18 days this month.

The Reserve Bank Of India has released the list of bank holidays for the month of December. Banks will remain closed for a total of 18 days this month, as per the RBI holiday calendar. This includes all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays in the final month of this year. In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states, while during national festivals like Christmas, banks will remain shut across the country.

The list of holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories namely Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Here is the complete list of national and regional holidays for December 2023:

December 1 (Friday): State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith day (Itanagar and Kohima)

December 3 (Sunday): Weekend (All States)

December 4 (Monday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa)

December 9 (Saturday): Second Saturday of the month (All States)

December 10 (Sunday): Weekend (All States)

December 12 (Tuesday): Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Shillong)

December 14 (Thursday): Losoong/Namsoong (Gangtok)

December 17 (Sunday): Weekend (All States)

December 18 (Monday): Death anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Shillong)

December 19 (Tuesday): Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

December 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday of the Month (All States).

December 24 (Sunday): Weekend (All States)

December 25 (Monday): Christmas (All states)

December 26 (Tuesday): Christmas Celebration (Aizawl, Kohima and Shillong)

December 27 (Wednesday): Christmas (Kohima)

December 30 (Saturday): U Kiang Nangbah (Shillong)

December 31 (Sunday): Weekend (All States)

It is advised that you plan your bank-related work accordingly. It must be noted that facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays despite the branches being shut.

