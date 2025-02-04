Bangladeshi Woman, 2 Men Arrested For Allegedly Filming Porn In Guwahati

The Guwahati Police on Monday arrested two local men and a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman for allegedly producing pornographic content at a hotel in the city. The arrests were made by the Dispur Police.

The men, identified as Shafikul and Jahangir, both from Assam, and the woman, Meen Akhtar, a resident of Bangladesh, are currently in police custody.

According to police reports, the group had booked rooms at a hotel in the Super Market area of Guwahati, where investigators suspect they planned to film obscene videos.

Sources revealed that Meen Akhtar had traveled alone to the Bangladesh border and entered India under the false pretense of employment. She allegedly crossed into Assam without a valid visa or passport.

Police are also investigating possible links to larger criminal networks involved in similar illegal activities.

The investigation is ongoing.