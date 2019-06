Anju Ghosh refused to speak when asked by the media about her present citizenship status

Bangladeshi film actress Anju Ghosh joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in presence of the party's state president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata today.

During the event, Ghosh was handed over a BJP flag.

When asked by the media about her present citizenship status, she refused to speak.

In 1989, her film ''Beder Meye Josna'' (Josna, the gypsey daughter) made a record of being the highest grossing film in Bangladesh film history.