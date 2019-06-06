Bangladesh-Born Actor Joins BJP; 'International Party,' Mocks Trinamool

Anju Ghosh was the star of Bangladesh's biggest blockbuster, "Beder Meye Josna"

A Bangladesh-born actor who became a superstar 30 years ago has now joined the BJP in Kolkata. Anju Ghosh was the star of Bangladesh's biggest blockbuster, "Beder Meye Josna", released on June 9, 1989. It was remade in West Bengal in 1991 and again went on to become a mega hit.

The 53-year-old now has an Indian passport and voter card, and even voted in the national election. Her passport was issued in July last year and her voter card mentions January 1, 2002 as date of issue.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh handed over a party flag to Anju Ghosh as he welcomed her onboard.

The opposition targeted the BJP over what it claimed was lack of clarity about her nationality, leading to questions about how a "Bangladeshi" could join an Indian party.

The question arose especially in the wake of two Bangladeshi actors being sent out of India after the BJP complained to the Election Commission about them campaigning for Trinamool Congress candidates for the national election.

At the press meet on Wednesday when Anju Ghosh joined BJP, news agency ANI reported that she had sidestepped questions about her nationality. The BJP has now clarified that she holds an Indian passport.

Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah's office repeatedly checked about her citizenship status before giving the go-ahead to take her onboard.

The Trinamool Congress took a swipe at the BJP over signing up the actor. "Soon from Bhartiya Janata to Bangladeshi Janata Party. Yeh toh right choice, @DilipGhoshBJP ji. Bangladeshi actress joins @BJP4India. Wow. Truly international party," Trinamool Congress Diptansu Chaudhury tweeted.