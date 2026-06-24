Bangladesh Eyes Chinese Fighter Jets, Why India Is Keeping A Close Eye

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li on June 25 and Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 26 during his ongoing official visit to China. A key element of the discussions between the two countries is the proposed plan and final negotiations for Bangladesh to acquire the J-10CE fighter jet, sources have confirmed to NDTV.

Security analysts say the move could create a new dual-front air dynamic against India. Pakistan also operates these fighter jets, and they were reportedly used against India during Operation Sindoor, during which the Indian Air Force (IAF) effectively neutralised terrorist threats from Pakistan.

Bangladesh has decided to move ahead with plans to acquire 24 Chinese J-10CE multirole fighter jets, with the agreement expected to be a key outcome of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's ongoing visit to China.

According to multiple reports, Dhaka hopes to finalise the fighter purchase by August 2026, as both countries deepen cooperation in defense, trade, infrastructure, and investment.

The J-10CE jet is the export version of China's advanced J-10C fighter, and this acquisition will make Bangladesh only the second foreign country after Pakistan to operate this particular aircraft. Reports suggest the deal could involve aircraft valued at roughly $40 million each, and sources say Chinese and Bangladeshi officials are still negotiating the final details of the purchase agreement.

While the acquisition is seen as a major and long-pending modernisation step for the Bangladesh Air Force that could significantly enhance its air-combat capabilities, the move also has strategic implications for South Asia. It would further strengthen defense ties between Bangladesh and China and potentially alter the regional air-power balance in the Bay of Bengal.

When it comes to India, there are two developments that New Delhi will be closely watching. If the deal goes through and the planes eventually arrive in Bangladesh, where they are positioned will be of immense significance.

Bangladesh has already announced plans to reopen Lalmonirhat Airbase (BAF Station Lalmonirhat), a World War II Allied airfield in northern Bangladesh. This airfield is situated just 12-15 km from the Indian border and within close range of the strategically important Siliguri corridor. There have been discussions regarding possible Chinese assistance in reviving the airfield, and upgrades at this Bangladesh Air Force facility include construction of new fighter aircraft hangars.

The proximity to the Indian border has raised security concerns in New Delhi because of the strategic implications of any foreign presence in the area. In a response in the Lok Sabha on August 8, 2025, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told the House, "The Government of India has noted reports concerning the Lalmonirhat airbase in Bangladesh. It has also noted a press briefing on 26 May 2025 by the Director of Military Operations of the Bangladesh Army, in which it was stated that there are no plans at present for the Lalmonirhat airfield to be used for military purposes. The Government of India continues to monitor all developments having a bearing on national security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it."

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) currently operates a fleet of 36 Chinese-made Chengdu J-10CE fighter jets. Among other countries in Southeast Asia interested in buying the J-10 aircraft is Indonesia, which has announced plans to acquire at least 42 Chengdu J-10 fighter jets. This move, experts say, is significant as the decision to buy Chinese fighter jets indicates a change in Indonesia's defense procurement strategy. The country has in the past depended on Russia and the United States of America.

In March this year, China celebrated the 28th anniversary of the J-10 fighter jet's maiden flight. The aircraft has evolved from its debut into a platform capable of multi-type, system-based combat operations.