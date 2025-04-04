Muhammad Yunus Gifts PM Modi Throwback Photo At Bilateral Meet In Thailand

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Friday presented a throwback picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The picture shows PM Modi presenting a gold medal to honour Yunus at the opening ceremony of the 102nd Indian Science Congress in Mumbai on January 3, 2015..

In a post on X, Yunus said, "Professor Muhammad Yunus is presenting a photo to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting in Bangkok on Friday. The photo is about Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a gold medal to Professor Yunus at the 102nd Indian Science Congress on January 3, 2015".

Both leaders met on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, their first face-to-face meeting since the collapse of Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina's government.

Prime Minister reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He underlined that India believed in a people centric approach to the relationship, and highlighted the cooperation between the two countries over a long period of time that has delivered tangible benefits to people in both countries.

PM Modi was in Bangkok for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

The leaders also observed a minute of silence for the victims of the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.

In a post on X, he said, "With fellow BIMSTEC leaders at the Summit being held in Bangkok, Thailand. We reaffirm our commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors. May our efforts bring a positive difference in people's lives."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met with the Senior General of Myanmar, Aung Hlaing, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

