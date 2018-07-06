159 Properties Of Vijay Mallya Identified, But Could Not Attach: Police

Vijay Mallya charged with cases of money laundering and financial irregularities worth to Rs 9,000 crore

The Bangalore police today informed a Delhi court that it has identified 159 properties belonging to liquor baron Vijay Mallya, but has not been able to attach any of them for the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering case relating to FERA violations.



The Bangalore police, through the Enforcement Directorate, told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat that it was unable to attach Mr Mallya's properties as some of them had already been attached by the Enforcement Directorate's of Mumbai Zone and remaining assets were part of the liquidation proceedings.



Mr Mallya has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 4 for evading its summons in the case.



ED's special public prosecutor NK Matta told the court that the agency needed more time to identify other properties of Mr Mallya which can be attached.



The court allowed agency's plea and directed the Bangalore police to file a fresh report by October 11.



"Bangalore police had approached the legal advisor of United Breweries for execution of the attachment order, passed by the court in May, and they stated that ED Mumbai has attached some of these properties and the other properties are already under the official liquidator appointed by the Karanataka High Court," Mr Matta said.



The court had on May 8 directed the attachment of Mr Mallya's properties in the case through the Bangalore Police Commissioner and sought a report on it. It had declared Mr Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a FERA violation case after noting that he had failed to appear despite repeated summonses.



