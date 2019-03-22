11-Year-Old Held Hostage Killed In J&K Encounter, 2 Terrorists Shot Dead

Boy trapped in house with terrorists killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore

An eleven-year-old boy, who was reportedly held hostage by terrorists, died today during encounter in Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The boy, Aatif, along with two other civilians were trapped in the building, where the terrorists were also hiding, said the police.

The encounter had started yesterday evening after security forces launched an operation following a tip off about the presence of two terrorists inside a residential house.

Officials say, while the elderly men managed to escape, terrorists held Aatif hostage.

During overnight operations, both the terrorists were killed after forces blasted the house. The building was already badly damaged during gunfight, say sources.

Aatif's body was found under the rubble during search operations.

"One Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist is among the two killed," the police said.

Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Imam Sahib area of Shopian and in Sopore two policemen were injured during an operation on Thursday.

All schools are closed and mobile Internet services suspended as a precautionary measure in Sopore.

