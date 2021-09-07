Banded Krait, 19 Baby Cobras Rescued In Assam

A banded krait, a species of elapid snake, was rescued in Assam's Nalbari district. (Representational)

A banded krait and 19 baby cobras were found by two youths from Assam's Nalbari district engaged in environment conservation, and were released into the wild, a forest official said today.

Abinash Sarma found the venomous banded krait today and handed it over to forest department officials who later released it in a forest area near National Highway 31, Nalbari range officer Animesh Kalita said.

The banded krait, the largest species of kraits, are found in India and South East Asia, and measure about 6 feet in length. This elapid snake species is easily identified by its alternate black and yellow crossbands.

The baby cobras were found in the Helacha health sub-centre by Homen Talukdar of the Nalbari Satra area, and handed over to the forest department on Monday evening.

The forest officials later released the snakes at Dirgheswari under the Amingaon forest range, Kalita said.

Talukdar said that the matured cobra had left by the time he and some others had arrived at the spot.