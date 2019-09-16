BHU Professor, Accused Of Sex Harassment, Sent On Leave After Protests

BHU students staged protests after professor SK Chaube returned to class.

Students of the Banaras Hindu University, protesting against the reinstatement of a professor accused of sexually harassing women, called off their agitation on Sunday night after authorities assured them that the matter would be reviewed.

"The complaint against Prof SK Chaube was looked into by the Complaints Committee. The report of the committee was considered by the executive council and a punishment was imposed on him. However, it has been decided to refer it back again to the executive council for a review of its decision," the university said in a press release.

"Till the time, the executive council reconsiders it, Prof SK Chaube is directed to proceed on long leave," it said.

The students were protesting since Saturday evening, demanding that the professor be punished.

After assurance from the university's vice chancellor that the matter would be reconsidered and referred back to the executive council for a review, a press release from the university said.

SK Chaube was suspended in October last year over sexual misconduct allegations by students of his department.

In June, the BHU executive council, the highest decision-making body of the varsity, revoked his suspension. However, it censured and restricted him for taking academic classes.

SK Chaube returned to taking classes a few days ago, triggering protests, a student said.

