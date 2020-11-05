Ban Use Of Disinfectants And Ultra Violet Rays On Humans: SC To Centre

The Supreme Court has given the Centre a month to ban these methods.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to ban within a month the use of disinfectant tunnels, fumigation, sprays, and ultraviolet rays on human beings as part of tackling COVID-19.

The order from a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan came as a response to a public interest litigation filed by law student Gursimran Singh Narula who sought a complete ban on usage, productions, advertisement, and installation of the sanitisation tunnels. These tunnels involve spraying of disinfectants on people who pass through it.

The Centre had earlier informed the court that using disinfectant tunnels was not recommended, and it was clinically and psychologically harmful for humans. On September 7, the top court had asked the Centre why it had not banned their use despite this stand.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had informed the court that the Health Ministry had not issued any advisory or guidelines on the use of ultraviolet lights for disinfection of humans for COVID-19 management.

The Centre, in its affidavit, submitted that as public health and hospitals are a state subject, it is for the states/Union Territories to implement the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, and the role of the Government of India was limited to providing necessary guidance and financial support.

It had said that a June 9 expert committee meeting had reiterated that spraying of individuals with disinfectants is not recommended as it will not diminish the infected person's ability to spread the virus through droplets or contact.