Balloons With "Pakistan, I Love" Found In Rajasthan

One balloon found Sunday had 'Azadi Mubarak' seal in Urdu and an address of Bahawalpur in Pakistan.

All India | | Updated: August 07, 2018 08:19 IST
The matter was being investigated jointly by police and intelligence officers (Representational)

Bikaner: 

Two balloons with words 'Pakistan and I Love' written on them were recovered yesterday in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said.

The villagers informed the police about the balloons, SHO Raisighnagar police station Majid Khan said. Police and CID officials are investigating the matter, he added.

On Sunday, a balloon with Pakistani flag tied with it was found in 19 BB village in the Padampur police station area of Sriganganagar district, which shares the international border with Pakistan.

The balloon had 'Azadi Mubarak' seal in Urdu and an address of Bahawalpur in Pakistan, SHO Padampur police station Rameshwar Lal said today.

He said the matter was being investigated jointly by police and intelligence officers.

