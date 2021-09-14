Minor Girl Kidnapped, Raped For 2 Months: Police

The accused and two other have been arrested in the matter, police said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district got pregnant after she was allegedly abducted and raped, police said on Monday.

The accused kidnapped the girl in July with help from his father, uncle and brother and took her to Delhi, they said, adding he raped her many a time.

Few days ago, the accused's family members dropped the girl home and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about having been raped, according to the complaint filed by her mother.

Her mother complained to police after the girl got pregnant and a case was registered against the main accused, his father, uncle and brother on Monday under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination and the matter is being probed, police said.

