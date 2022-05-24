'Bald, Vague Allegations': Court Cancels Dowry Case Against 8 Of Family

The High Court said the family members of the man "are simply dragged into this"(Representational)

The Karnataka High Court has cancelled a dowry case proceedings against eight members of a family including an 80-year-old grandmother of a man, after finding the wife's allegations against them "bald and vague."

While cancels the case pending before a Sessions court in Davangere, Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that, "A perusal at the complaint would indicate several instances of arguments taking place between the husband and the wife and absolutely nothing against any other members of the family who are dragged into these proceedings.”

A dowry harassment complaint was filed by DN Jasmine, a resident of Davangere against her husband, Mohammed Shameer, his parents, grandmother, brother, sister, estranged brother-in-law and a distant relative.

The couple was married in October 24, 2020, and the dowry harassment complaint was filed on December 12 the same year.

The wife moved to her parents' house after which the husband initiated proceedings for divorce and restraining her from interfering in his life. The legal notice in the dowry case was thereafter issued by the wife.

The husband and his family members moved the High Court against this case, and the court said this was a "counterblast" by the wife.

The wife was however unrepresented in the High Court despite being served notice.

The High Court said that the family members of Shameer "are simply dragged into these proceedings." "Even against the husband, further proceedings, if permitted to continue, would become an abuse of the process of law," the High Court said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)