Amid Stand-Off, Devendra Fadnavis Appears At Bal Thackeray Memorial Event

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted a tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray

Devendra Fadnavis was present at an event to mark the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai this afternoon. The BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister arrived after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aaditya Thackeray, left. Mr Fadnavis' presence at the event comes amid a breakdown in relations between the two parties after last month's Assembly elections. He had earlier tweeted in tribute of the Sena patriarch, writing "salutations to our inspirational source Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary" in Marathi. BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Pankaja Munde were also seen at the event.

The Sena and the BJP fought the state polls together and emerged with 161 seats in the 288-member house but fell out after a bitter dispute over allocation of portfolios and sharing of the Chief Minister's post. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray then approached the opposition - the NCP and the Congress - to form an unlikely alliance and stake claim to form the government, something the BJP declined to do when approached by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, citing its lack of a majority.

The Sena-Congress-NCP pairing has been racing against time since President's Rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday to cobble together a working alliance. Leaders from across parties, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil from the NCP, were at the memorial for Bal Thackeray before their BJP rivals arrived.

Earlier today NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the veteran politician who single-handedly led the opposition charge in the election and has been widely seen as key to bringing the Sena and the Congress together, also tweeted a tribute.

"Bal Thackeray was a Marathi Manoo who raised the voice for Marathis pride and their self-esteem. He did politics with a social cause. He was a unique orator who got unending affection of his followers. We bow down to him on his death anniversary," Mr Pawar wrote in Marathi.

With input from ANI

