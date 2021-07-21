Bakrid 2021: 'May This Day Further Spirit Of Collective Empathy...': PM's Eid Wishes

Bakrid 2021: PM Modi tweeted Eid-ul-Adha wishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind wished people on Eid-ul-Adha this morning, hoping that the festival will strengthen harmony and inclusivity in society. In a tweet, PM Modi said “Eid Mubarak!” and added that this day may further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of the greater good.

Also known as the ‘festival of sacrifice', Eid-ul-Adha is considered to be one of the two most important Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide each year.

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2021

Wishing “Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens”, President Kovind also asked everyone to “follow COVID-19 guidelines”. He tweeted, “Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. Let us resolve to follow COVID-19 guidelines and work for happiness of all.”

Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens. Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. Let us resolve to follow COVID-19 guidelines and work for happiness of all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2021

A particular feature of this festival is Muslims collectively offering prayers at mosques and meeting people and exchanging wishes, sweets and dishes.

Given the fear of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities have asked people to ensure they follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, like wearing masks and maintaining social distance while greeting each other. Largely, following the devastating second wave of the pandemic, people appeared to follow the guidelines during mass prayers on Wednesday.

It is the second consecutive year when Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated with Covid-related restrictions.

This year, festivities commenced on the evening of July 20 and it will continue till this evening in India. It is said that no one should be left hungry on this day.