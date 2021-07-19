Assam Releases New Covid SOPs, No Relaxations For Eid

People entering Assam will have to undergo tests for COVID-19 even if they are vaccinated.

The Assam government on Monday announced that no public gatherings will be allowed in the state on Eid in view of the COVID-19 pandemic as it released a set of new virus-fighting measures, including the continuation of complete lockdown in five districts to control the situation.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that not more than five people will be allowed for prayers inside mosques and urged the people to celebrate Eid at their homes. Eid ul-Adha will be celebrated in the state on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons in Guwahati, Mr Mahanata informed that the five districts where the total containment will remain effective for another week include Jorhat, Golaghat, Biswanath, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur.

"The curfew in these districts will he for round the clock, however, in the districts showing moderate positivity rate including Goalpara and Morigaon districts, it will be from 1 pm to 5 am," sayd the order issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

There is, however, no change in the timing of curfew in Guwahati.

Curfew has been relaxed till 5 pm in the other 26 districts of the state.

The other districts, where curfew will remain effective from 5 pm to 5 am are Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darrang, Nagaon, Hojai Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong.

"Public gathering is banned in total containment districts. In other districts, up to 10 persons are allowed for marriage or funeral programme," the SOP stated.

While commercial establishments and shops will be closed in districts showing high positivity rates, these will remain open up to 12 noon in districts showing moderate positivity rates and up to 4 pm in districts showing improvement in positivity rates, the order said.

"There will be a total ban on movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts," the order said.

However, the movement of goods shall continue.

In other districts, all public transport authorities will need to follow Covid-appropriate protocols, it said.

All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended, the order said.

People entering the state will have to undergo tests for COVID-19 even if they are fully vaccinated, according to the news SOP. Besides, the passengers travelling in other northeastern states will have to follow this protocol.