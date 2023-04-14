Baisakhi 2023: All You Need To Know About The Spring Harvest Festival

The celebration of Baisakhi involves folk dances, songs, and devotion. (Representational)

The festival of Baisakhi marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. It is a spring harvest festival that is majorly celebrated in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana. Also known as Vaisakhi, the occasion also commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. This year, Baisakhi will be observed on April 14.

History

The idea of Baisakhi was born after the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. He was publicly beheaded by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. After Guru Tegh Bahadur's death, Guru Gobind Singh succeeded him to become the tenth Guru of Sikhs.

In 1699, the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, selected the occasion of Baisakhi to establish Khalsa Panth.

As per belief, Guru Gobind Singh came out of a tent with a sword during Baisakhi. He asked if any Sikh was ready to give up his life. Following this, a volunteer went inside the tent and later only Guru came out with his sword covered in blood. Guru Gobind Singh repeated the same with five volunteers causing others to grow anxious. However, later all five men emerged with the Guru wearing turbans.

The five men came to be known as the Panj Piare or the Beloved Five. They were then baptised into the Khalsa by the Guru.

Significance

Baisakhi is among the three Hindu festivals that were chosen by the third Sikh Guru, Guru Amar Das, to be celebrated by Sikhs. It is one of the most important festivals for Sikhs and is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Celebrations

The celebration of Baisakhi involves folk dances, songs, and devotion. In villages, men perform bhangra while women perform gidda. Sikhs take a bath early in the day and wear new clothes before visiting gurudwaras and offering prayers. Special ardaas and kirtan is held at gurudwaras after which kada prasad is distributed. People also sit in rows to have langar served by volunteers.