UP Man Kills Sister, Set Severed Head On Fire For Not Ending Affair: Cops

Police has recovered the victim's clothes and a knife (Representational)

An Uttar Pradesh man allegedly strangled his sister to death, beheaded her and set the teenager's head on fire nearly three months ago in a case of honour killing in the state's Bahraich district, police said on Tuesday.

Jamshed was arrested on Monday by a team that was probing the recovery of the 18-year-old's dead body whose head was missing. The body was found at an under-construction house in June, an officer said.

During interrogation, Jamshed confessed to killing his sister, Ruby, after she did not break up her relation with Hashim, who was married, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

The accused warned his sister several times as he did not like her mingling to Hashim, but she did not pay heed, police said.

When Ruby was sleeping on June 18, Jamshed strangled her to death, beheaded her and disposed the body at the under-construction house. He set the severed head on fire after pouring petrol and threw it in a canal, the officer said.

A knife and clothes of Ruby have also been recovered based on the information of the accused, the SP added.

