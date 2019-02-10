Badrinath Temple To Be Re-Opened For Pilgrims On May 10

The gates of the temple were closed on November 20 last year in winters, when it becomes snow-bound.

The gates of Uttrakhand's Badrinath Temple will be reopened for pilgrims after a long winter break on May 10 at 4.15 am.

The temple, located at a height of over 10,000 feet in the Garhwal hills, is among the four Char Dham shrines besides Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

The traditional ceremony for ascertaining the date of reopening of the Badrinath shrine was announced on the occasion of Basant Panchami, held at Narendra Nagar in Tehri.

BJP MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of the state, will participate in rituals on April 24 at 10.30 am ahead of the reopening of the shrine.

