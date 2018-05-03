Badminton Champion Kidambi Srikanth Takes Charge As Deputy Collector In Andhra Pradesh

Srikanth said he's happy to serve the public from his native place.



Ace badminton champion Kidambi Srikanth will now be seen discharging new responsibilities - off court and in a Deputy Collector's chair. Srikanth, a Padma Shri awardee, on Wednesday formally took charge as Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur.Srikanth submitted his joining report to Guntur collector Kona Shashidhar and took formal charge even though he is not expected to attend office every day and will continue to live train at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.The newly appointed deputy collector also went to thank the chief minister in Amaravati along with his badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. Srikanth's brother Nandagopal Kidambi is also a shuttler who trains along with Srikanth at the Hyderabad academy. It was a proud moment for Srikanth's father KVS Krishna to see his son take charge in their native district.Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had promised Srikanth a government job after he won the title at the Indonesian Championship in June last year.