Supreme Court OKs Backward Classes Quota In Madhya Pradesh Local Polls

In a big relief for the Madhya Pradesh government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local body elections.

Accepted the report of the Backward Classes Welfare Commission, the Supreme Court asked the State Election Commission announce elections within a week.

The Backward Classes Welfare Commission presented its report in which it had said that the "triple test" had been followed.

The Madhya Pradesh government had filed an amendment application, requesting changes to the May 10 order of the Supreme Court which had not cleared OBC reservation in local elections.

Local body polls in Madhya Pradesh due for over two years and more than 23,000 local body seats are currently vacant.