Backed Efforts To Defuse Indo-Pak Tensions Post-Pulwama: Chinese Minister

There are many highlights in China's neighbourhood diplomacy this year, he said (File)

China had supported the efforts of India and Pakistan to defuse tensions and manage their differences through dialogue following the deadly Pulwama terror attack, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, highlighting behind-the-scenes role played by Beijing.

After the attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad in February that killed 40 CRPF personnel, India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of the terror group in Balakot in Pakistan.

The air strike was followed by an aerial combat between air forces of the two countries on February 27 when Pakistan jets entered India.

While chasing Pakistani jet an Indian Air Force jet crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir following which its injured pilot was captured. Pakistan quickly announced to release the Indian pilot, who was subsequently handed over to India.

At the height of the Indo-Pak tensions, China sent its Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou to Pakistan to counsel restraint from Islamabad.

In an interview to the ruling Chinese Communist Party's official newspaper, the People's Daily, about China's diplomatic achievements in 2019, Mr Wang mentioned post-Pulwama tensions and Beijing's attempts to bring peace between India and Pakistan.

"During the India-Pakistan conflict, China supported the efforts of the two sides to defuse tensions and manage differences through dialogue," Mr Wang said, without directly referring to the Pulwama attack and the aftermath.

The transcript of his interview was circulated to media on Tuesday by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Also, Mr Wang mentioned the 2nd informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October at the top of highlights of the Chinese diplomacy in the neighbourhood, saying the meeting helped the two sides to charter the course for the steady growth of their ties.

"First, we have improved and developed relations with our neighbours in an all-round way. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a successful second summit in Chennai and charted the course for the steady growth of China-India relations," he said.